Hawaii Island: Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii Island Week took us to an historic Hawaii Island hotel, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel along the Kohala Coast.

The stunning property has welcomed guests to its idyllic shores along the Kohala Coast since 1965.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel was inspired while Laurance S. Rockefeller was swimming in the turquoise waters of Kauna'oa Bay and knew it was the perfect location for his next hotel.

Rockefeller was the grandson of America's first billionaire.

At the time, the land surrounding the bay was only lava rock and ranchland with clear views of the Mauna Kea summit

His inspiration was to capture the spirit of this special place

It's that same spirit that has kept guests coming back for the last 50 years.



Mahalo to the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Director of Activities Grayden Ha'i-Kelly and Aloha Ambassdor Healani Kimitete-Ah Mow for welcoming Living808 for Hawaii Island Week.

John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin enjoyed learning about the hotel's history, and taking part in cultural programming such as making lei out of ti leaf.

