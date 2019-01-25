Hawaii Family Dental offers new state-of-the-art service to Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The opening of Hawaii Family Dental’s new facility at Queen Ka’ahumanu Mall in Kahului is a milestone in expanding dental services to the people of Maui.

“Although we have an existing 12 centers across Maui, the Big Island, Oahu and Kauai,” explains John Bower, President of Operations. “This new capacity in the largest most advanced center gives us the ability to treat twice as many people in Maui than before.”

The new facility will offer all specialties in one location, so patients are not referred out for special procedures such as getting wisdom teeth extracted or special orthodontics.

For more information please visit https://hawaiifamilydental.com/dental-offices/kahului-queen-kaahumanu-center/.