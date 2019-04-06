Haleiwa Elementary Robotics Team In World Championship

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Haleiwa Elementary School Robotics team has earned a spot in the 2019 Vex IQ World Championship in their first year of competition.



The team will be headed to Kentucky for the championships and has started a fundraising campaign that you can support on the school website.



The school started their robotics program in 2016, and has excelled quickly.



5th Graders Leah Lacar and Kylie-Sage Kaupu joined their team called the Canefires to demonstrate how their prize robot works.



Canefires was chosen as their name because Haleiwa and Waialua were part of Hawaii’s sugar plantation history.



Leah says, “Just as cane fires were used to clear away the razor sharp leaves and underbrush before a cane harvest, we as a team try to get better by clearing away mistakes that we’ve made at our competitions.”



Through robotics students have learned the importance of teamwork, problem solving and leadership. If you don’t work as a team, you won’t be very successful in robotics.



Some of the supporters include Waialua High and Intermediate School through the 21st Century grant, district superintendent Mr. Bob Davis, The Marshall and Yuuko Hung Foundation, and Pioneer/Corteva.



They all have helped to fund the program, but the biggest supporters have been the families and the faculty and staff of Haleiwa Elementary School.



Good luck to the Canefires of Haleiwa Elementary!



You can support their fundraising online.



Website: https://www.haleiwaelementary.com

