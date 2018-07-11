Living808

Haleiwa Arts Festival showcases work from local artists

Posted: Jul 10, 2018 06:09 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 21st Annual Hale’iwa Arts Festival is this weekend, July 14 and 15, at Hale’iwa Beach Park in Historic Hale’iwa Town.   

Attendees can expect to see work from more than one hundred visual artists in painting, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, photography and more!  

Performing artists will also be on stage every hour on the hour on both days.  

There will also be food and keiki art activities.  

This event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, festival hours are 10am-6pm.  

On Sunday, festival hours are 10am-5pm.  

For more info, go to https://Haleiwaartsfestival.org
 

