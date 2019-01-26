Grammy Award-winning group All-4-One perform their hit songs
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Grammy Award-winning group All-4-One is bringing their beautiful love songs to Hawaii this weekend at Blue Note Hawaii.
The group won a Grammy in 1995 for the hit song “I Swear” which held the number one spot on the billboard charts for 11 straight weeks.
They’ve got 8 albums including their last release “Twenty Plus” in 2015, 22 million records sold worldwide and they’re here to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming weekend shows at Blue Note Hawaii.’
All-4-One
Blue Note Hawaii
Jan. 25 – 27
6:30 pm – 9 pm
Website: https://bluenotehawaii.com