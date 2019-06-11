Go on a historical home tour in Manoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Join Malama Manoa for a Historic Walking Tour of College Hills area of Manoa. The tour will include entrance into historic homes along a 2-mile route of 60 homes built in the '20s and '30s.

The historical home tour features homes that are at least 50 years old and listed on the State Register of Historic Places. In addition to historical homes, walkers can also enjoy a newer home that is recognized for its architectural significance. It’s scale, style and design can be categorized as a Contemporary Bungalow or Plantation Revival.

The mile and half walking tour will take place on June 15 from 8:30-noon. It's a self-guided tour, walkers go out on their own. There are seven homes open for viewing with docents to talk about the social & architectural histories of the homes and the neighborhood.

For more information visit malamamanoa.org or you may go to Eventbrite and look for Manoa historic tour.

