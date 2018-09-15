Go from short, chic hair to long, beachy waves in a flash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wondered how celebrities can have short hair one day and long, gorgeous locks the next?

The secret is hair extensions!

Dada Salon's Alex Tohara (Instagram @alex.t.hair) explains how easy it is, and how natural it looks.

"I love how the hair blends with the client's hair," she says. "What's special about it is the color can be customized with the client's hair. For example, there's a lot of clients nowadays who come in with a lot of different dimensions (of) color. They have balayage or highlights or any type of dimensions, there's a lot of different colors in it. My extensions, I can blend or customize different hair colors together."

Extensions can add volume and length to your current style, and there are different types.

Clip-ins can be used for single nights out, while braided extensions can last for several months.

You can style them, even go swimming, and treat them as you would regular hair.

Dada Salon is located at 808 Sheridan Street.

