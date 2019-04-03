Fit Mom Maria Kang Demonstrates Belly Ball for Hi Fit Expo

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Fit Mom Maria Kang is one of the featured guests who will share secrets to a healthy lifestyle at the 5th Annual Hi Fit Expo this weekend, April 6-7.

Kang is a fitness icon, the woman the "No Excuse Mom movement," who shares real talk and confessions about her own struggles to inspire other Moms.

In her twenties, Kang battled an eating disorder and began her popular blog in 2005.

She gave birth in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and started the first free No Excuse Mom group in Elk Grove.

In 2014, she started the No Excuse Mom movement, where she rallied thousands of mothers to begin hundreds of free workout groups in over 25 countries.

In March 2015, Kang released her first book with Harmony books, titled "The No More Excuses Diet" detailing a realistic meal plan, home workouts and my goal-setting strategy of S.P.E.E.D., S.T.R.I.V.E. and S.C.O.R.E.

Kang will lead workouts on Saturday at the HI Fit Expo and offer a special $30 deal on her belly ball, which she demonstrated on Living808, to help target belly bloat.

Hawaii's favorite fitness, sport, and healthy lifestyle event makes its return to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7.

This year, the Hi Fit Expo exhibition floor will feature a host of fan favorite fitness related competitions including Team Mana's USPA Power-lifting open (Saturday - Strongman Hawaii Competition & Saturday- AAU Middle School, High School and Collegiate National Weightlifting Championships), The $1000 Strongman Competition (Saturday) , Polynesian Natural Muscle Mayhem competition (Saturday), Top Roll Arm-wrestling (Sunday), UFC Gym open workouts, and a host of other sessions spread out through the weekend.

THE 5th ANNUAL HI FIT EXPO

Saturday April 6 & Sunday April 7 , 2019

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814

Admission: $5 at the door / ages 17 and under free

Websites: