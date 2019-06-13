Father's Day Tech Gift Ideas

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Father's Day is Sunday and we have some gift ideas. Nathan Schwegman is here from Best Buy to share his top tech gifts for dads.

For the Dad who likes to take care of himself: Panasonic Arc5 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver – NOT just an ordinary razor.

The sensors monitor the density of the beard and adjusts pressure accordingly.

For the Dad who DOESN'T want a "Dad Bod": Garmin Instinct GPS Heart Rate Monitor Watch – helps you verify your exact location through GPS while also monitoring heart rate.

Also compatible with your smartphone to keep Dad up-to-date without having to bring his phone with him.

For the Dad who likes to keep things tidy: Samsung 9W Wireless Charging Pad – wirelessly charges your devices without the need to plug them in directly.

Perfect for the home office or workplace and reduces cord clutter.

For the Dad who likes adventure: GoPro HERO7 – captures action shots in 4K resolution and includes video stabilization technology to help ensure Dad's content is crystal clear no matter what he's up to.

For the culinary Dad: Anova Precision Cooker – attaches to almost any pot and circulates water around the pot to ensure Dad's food is cooked to the perfect temperature.

This one is more of a gift for the entire family to enjoy!

For the hip, music lover Dad: Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 – 12 hours of batterly life and connection through BlueTooth.

A fast 5-minute charge gives Dad ONE HOUR of playback.

For more information visit bestbuy.com

