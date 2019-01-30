Envy You: Foods for Healthier Nails

HONOLULU (KHON2) - If you have ever had dry, brittle nails that feel weak or break easily, you know how annoying it can be.

And it turns out your fingernails can be an indicator of overall health.

They are visible proof that your diet may be lacking in certain important vitamins and nutrients.

Adding healthy foods to your diet is the easiest and tastiest way to help your nails grow long and strong - without supplements, treatments, or expensive products.

“Envy You” on Living808 is brought to you by the folks at Massage Envy of Oahu and Maui.

They are dedicated to helping you “keep your body working” through massages, advanced skin care and assisted stretch.

In addition to providing envy-inspiring lifestyle tips, Massage Envy Hawaiian Islands wants to pamper Living808 viewers with a chance to try one of their relaxing services.

Everyone is encouraged to have a little fun and enter the Envy You Sweepstakes.

It’s your weekly chance to win a $100 Massage Envy gift card.

To book a Massage Envy session, visit their website

More tips for healthy nails: