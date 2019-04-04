Envy You: Celebrity Fitness & Leisure Lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today fitness wear is also street wear and the term "athleisure" is now an official word in the dictionary.

It came onto the fashion scene in 2010 and revolutionized what it meant to dress casually.

Nine years later, it's still going strong.

And it's more than a trend, it's a movement.

The phenomenon is so big that it's spawned its own microtrends, like the celebrity athleisure line.

It seems every star has an athleisure line these days, or at least a sports shoe collaboration.

So, how's a consumer to choose?

Our guide to "Celebrity Fitness & Leisure Lines" will help identify the hot celeb lifestyle brands that work for you and fit your budget.

