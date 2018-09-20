Energy Innovation: Keeping your roof in good condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It’s been a busy Hurricane Season so far and the folks at RevoluSun Smart Home wants to remind us to be prepared.

According to RevoluSun’s President and GM, David Gorman, a good roof over your head is one less thing to worry about in severe weather.

“If you’ve had a roof leak and have been putting off getting it fixed or replaced, taking care of it before heavy rains come is a good idea,” says Gorman.

RevoluSun has paired up with a veteran roofing company with more than 20 years’ experience – to provide top notch roof repair and replacement.

According to Gorman, here are some telltale signs that it’s time to get a new roof:

1. From the ground, you find pieces of shingles or lots of asphalt granules on the ground or in the gutter. This means your roof is falling apart and is ripe for failure.

2. If you’re on the roof and check your shingles – and you find them cracked and brittle. Shingles should be pliable.

RevoluSun does roofing repair and replacement, with or without installation of a PV system.

For more info, go to https://www.revolusun.com/.

