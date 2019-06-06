Beat the summer heat with Revolusun

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With the summer heat, your electricity bill could go up. But, what if you don't have the wall space for an air conditioning system? Revolusun's got the answer: a new split AC option.

They recently started installing ceiling mounted units that are perfect for mid-sized rooms with attic space. These one-way recessed cassettes are the perfect solution for rooms that don't have wall space.

Customer Wanda Muranaka built a new dwelling on her property and was faced with this problem. Her contractor recommended Revolusun and she shares how their split AC unit transformed her second home.

For more information visit revolusun.com

