Employment opportunities at Hertz Corporation

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Is someone you know looking for a job with a large stable business?

Hertz Corporation has some great opportunities available around the state.

There are three positions that they’re currently hiring for – Customer Experience Representative, Vehicle Service Attendants, Car Transporters and Instant Return Representatives.

Customer Experience Representative assists customers at the rental counter.

They handle reservations, helps customers with any questions, and sells value-added services like protection products, child seats, Wi-Fi devices and more.

Desired qualities for this position are great customer service skills and a positive attitude.

Sales experience is also a plus.

Vehicle Service Attendants play a critical role in making sure the company’s cars are in perfect condition for the customers.

They’re responsible for ensuring the exterior of their cars are clean and fueled for customers when they arrive.

Car Transporters are responsible for moving vehicles safely from one location to another.

Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty have a wide variety of new cars of every make and model, including luxury and sports cars.

So, if you love cars this might be the perfect job for you!

Instant Return Representatives are key to helping customers get on their way quickly when customers return their cars.

This team member is responsible for providing attentive, courteous, and expeditious service to customers as they return their vehicles.

Having a passion for customer service and attention to detail are very important qualities for this role.

At Hertz Corporation, they take a lot of pride in having a customer-focused culture and creating a positive work environment for their people.

They want their employees to be the very best at their jobs so they offer a variety of training and development opportunities.

In addition, they offer competitive benefits which includes paid maternity leave, medical, vision and dental coverage and more.

And, they also offer a nice discount on rental cars for employees and their friends and family.

All of these positions can be found by visiting https://Hertz.Jobs.com.

There, you can learn more about each role and apply.