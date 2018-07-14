Easy Summer Snacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's Summer, the kids are home and they’re always hungry!

So today, Trini and her 10-year old son, Kala, learn how to make an island favorite!

Linda Gehring, owner of Hawaiian Style Cooking Classes shows them how to make a Deluxe musubi.

Recipe for the deluxe musubi is below along with two more recipes for easy breezy Summertime dishes: Refreshing Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad and Coconut Butter Mochi.

Refreshing Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad

3 pounds seedless watermelon, rind removed and cut into 1” chunks

1 TBL lemon juice

2 tsp lemon zest

3 TBL EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, julienned or chopped

salt and fresh black pepper, to taste

4 oz feta cheese

Put watermelon chunks in a large bowl and add all ingredients except feta.

Toss lightly until all ingredients are combined.

Transfer to a shallow bowl or plate and crumble feta on top.

Garnish with a bit more fresh mint and drizzle with evoo.

Deluxe Musubi

1 can of Spam, cut into 6-8 slices

cooked rice

nori sheets

Optional Ingredients: furikake, teriyaki sauce, sriracha, cooked egg, cheese, grilled or fried chicken pieces, Vienna sausage, hot dogs, Portuguese sausage

Pan sear spam slices (or any other meats, sliced in a way to fit musubi mold) on medium high until crispy and heated up.

Meanwhile, press cooked rice by hand or with a musubi press, into the shape of your choice.

Basic musubi—place spam on top of rice, then take a cut nori sheet and wrap around the spam and rice.

Variations—sprinkle furikake on rice, then add spam and nori.

Or baste rice with teriyaki sauce and add spam.

Or do combination of both.

Can also do small layer of rice, then spam, then more rice.

Make it fun!

Try a breakfast one with spam and egg.

Avocado, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, Hamakua mushrooms with ponzu sauce and tofu are great options.

Teriyaki chicken is good and so are sausages, fried chicken and hotdogs.

I also like to use crispy fried shallots and fried garlic.

Coconut Butter Mochi

2 cups sugar

2 cups milk

2 eggs

2 cups shredded coconut

1 box mochiko flour

1 stick of unsalted butter, melted

1 can of evaporated milk

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees.

Spray really well with cooking spray, 2 muffin pans.

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl with a whisk.

Pour evenly into muffin pans, using a 1/3 cup measure.

Bake for 30 minutes, then rotate pans and bake another 25-30 minutes, or until light golden brown.

Cool in pan for 5 minutes, then carefully take out each mochi and place on cooking racks to cool.

Best eaten day of but if not, let cool completely and place in Ziploc or tightly covered container.

Do not refrigerate as they will harden in fridge.

