Easter Seals is looking for new team members

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Easterseals Hawaii is the statewide leader in serving people with disabilities or special needs and have been serving children, youth and adults with special needs for over 70 years.

Easterseals provides more than half a million hours of direct service annually to participants and their families across the state.

They are dedicated to building communities of Aloha where everyone has equal opportunities.

A couple of the programs offered are:

- Adult & Youth Home &Community Based Services

A comprehensive set of services and care of adults and children with disabilities and their families. Easterseals provide the support to empower them to experience independence and increase their self-esteem through community integration and access and opportunities to engage in meaningful activities and experiences.

- Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

Providing individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Easterseals provide center, community and home-based services for children and adults.

-Early Intervention

Providing individualized early intervention services to families with children up to three years of age diagnosed with or showing signs of developmental delay, or who may be considered high risk of having a developmental delay.

On the show, Ron Brandvold talks about the upcoming fair and job opportunities at Easterseals Hawaii.

“At Easterseals, you can have a career with a purpose! We offer competitive pay, paid holidays, medical insurance, flexible spending, 401K, an employee referral program and much more. We are excited to host an interview fair across the four major islands from July 17 – 19 and we are looking for people who want to make a profound and positive difference in the lives of others. We are growing and we are excited to offer over 70 positions across the Hawaiian islands and each of our programs. Many are entry level positions where we provide the training. Others require a certain level of education and credentials. Please reference our website or call our office for more details on the positions that are available.”

Website: https://https://www.eastersealshawaii.org/

