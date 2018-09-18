HONOLULU (KHON2) - Grab your cowboy boots and hat because Dita Holifield’s All American Rodeo is returning to Waimanalo this weekend.

This three day rodeo will feature barrel racing, bull riding, team roping, cowboy poker and so much more.

The rodeo starts Thursday night with events also happening on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday over at the New Town Country Stables in Waimanalo.

Family activities include a petting zoo, pony ride, inflatable archery booth, food booths, and a mechanical bull.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the Saturday day show is a from noon to 2 p.m.

For pre-sale tickets go to https://haonoluluboxoffice.com or you can purchase tickets at the gate.

Children 2 and under are free and there is a military and union discount at door with a valid ID.

Visit https://hawaiiallamericanrodeo.com for all the details.

