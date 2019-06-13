Dita Holifield's All American Rodeo is back in town

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Dita Holifield's "All American Rodeo" is back in Hawaii! They have 4 exciting shows this year out at the New Town & County Stables in Waimanalo.

There will be lots of keiki activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, carnival games and more. You even have the chance to ride a mechanical bull!

The rodeo will have bull riding, bareback bronco riding, team double mugging, barrel racing, cowboy poker, team roping, keiki barrel racing and wahine steer undressing.

It all starts this Thursday.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events visit hawaiiallamericanrodeo.com

