Digital tools for the on-the-go professional

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today’s professional office looks different from the traditional.

New smartphone apps are allowing professionals to have a mobile office where they can fax, scan, print, sign and book on the go.

Two apps that every business person should have are Adobe Fil and Sign and Scanner Pro.

The Adobe Fill and Sign app allows you to digitally sign and fill out important documents.

Here’s how it works.

First, you create your signature and initial.

Then, you import the PDF document from your email.

Next, you fill in the downloaded form, and with a click of a button you’re able to email it back to your desired contact as a PDF.

The Adobe Fill & Sign is free at the iTunes and Google Play store.

The Scanner Pro allows you to scan anything from your phone.

This app takes a picture of the document and it saves it as a scanned document.

You can then save and email it as a PRD directly from the app.

The newest updated version of Scanner Pro will let you scan in color.

Scanner Pro starts at $3.99 at the iTunes and Google Play store.

To purchase these apps, visit the Google Play or iTunes store on your smartphone or tablet.



