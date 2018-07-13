Diamond Head Plants: Plants that beat the heat

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On todays show, Diamond Head Plants owner Rod Oshima tells us how to help our yard and plants survive and thrive during the hot summer months.

Oshima explains when the best time to water your yard is and the best plants the have in the yard and around the house to help fight off insects.

Diamond Head Plants has been involved in the landscape and plant industries since 1972.

Specializing in custom landscape designs using exotic and rare plants from around the world.

Website: https://diamondheadplants.com

