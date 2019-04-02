Design & Documentaries Headline Architecture Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Architecture Month provides many ways to learn all about design around Hawaii.

Joe Ferraro, President of AIA Honolulu previewed the events happening from Oahu to Hawaii Island as part of Architecture Month.

Some highlights include the kick off event on April 2, at the Biennial Hub space.

Since it's 2019, this means 20 x 19: See 20 images in 19 seconds during this fast-paced dive into all things design: fashion, built, landscape and more projects featured throughout the night.

Friday April 5 is the annual Firm Crawl, where everyone is invited to come down and Visit 11 design firms in the central business district of downtown and adjacent areas during this open house: many locations include pupu and drinks!

Learn more about architectural design, interior design, planning, landscape design and meet the people shaping Hawaii's built environment during this annual tradition that is open to the public.

This month AIA Honolulu offers both an architectural walking tour as well as an urban sketchers meet up at Punahou School, both on April 20.

Most events are free; however, reservations are requested.

Architecture month is a chance to share what goes into creating buildings and spaces, remind everyone the importance of sustainability, and focus on both cutting-edge and historic design and its place in Hawaii.

There will also be documentaries, with four film nights planned on the Big Island and Oahu.

AIA is showing 'Made In Ilima' in Waimea and Kona, as well as downtown Honolulu at the Center for Architecture.

A donation is requested at each of these three showings.

The movie is about how in the center of Equator Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ilima community remains one of the most isolated in the world.

This hour-long film documents the endangered ecosystem of the Ilima, as development continues to outpace their humble lifestyles.

On Oahu, the film will be followed by a lively panel discussion that will focus on parallels and similarities between Congo and Hawaii.

At the end of the month, there will be showings of 'Jens Jensen The Living Green.'

Together with the Hawaii Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, AIA Honolulu presents award-winning film: Jens Jensen The Living Green, a biographic documentary of the man named "the dean of landscape architects" by the New York Times in the late 1880s for his forward-thinking work in Chicago, at that time the fastest-growing city in human history and considered the worst place on earth to live.

Jensen's parks were designed to be naturalistic play spaces for adults and children, most of whom lived in destitute squalor.

For the younger generation, there will be the Kona Young Architects Workshop April 13, where students will work with architecture and art mentors to design and then construct a model of an imaginary world, learning design, model building, and documentation techniques.

Meanwhile, on Oahu, AIA Honolulu has partnered with Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday for Build Your Own Treehouse April 21 at the at The Honolulu Museum of Art Spalding House in Makiki Heights.

Children of all ages will be able to create and decorate their own tree house. There are no scales or boundaries! The activity introduces children to the architectural experience and their imagination is the limit.

There will also be a Architectural Photography Workshop on April 27 with presenters David Franzen, Ted Gardugue, FAIA & Geoffrey Lewis, AIA at the Center of Architecture downtown.

There is a fee and advance online registration required for this, as it fills up fast.

Documentary details:

Made In Ilima

Waimea

April 4, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

W. M. Keck Observatory

Hualalai Learning Theater

65-1120 Mamalahoa Hwy

Kamuela, HI 96743

Made In Ilima

Kona

April 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Donkey Mill Art Center

78-6670 Mamalahoa Hwy

Holualoa, HI 96725

Made In Ilima

Honolulu

April 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Center for Architecture

828 Fort Street Mall Suite 100

Downtown Honolulu

Jens Jensen The Living Green

Honolulu

April 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Center for Architecture

828 Fort Street Mall Suite 100

Downtown Honolulu

Website: https://www.aiahonolulu.org