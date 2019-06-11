Dear Panci: Help Me Keep My Suits Wrinkle Free

HONOLULU (KHON2) - In a new edition of "Dear Panci", Living808's style guru Crystal Pancipanci shared her celebrity style secrets to keep business suits wrinkle free during trips.

Huy Vo, Director of Public Relations for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach asked this question:

Dear Panci,

I travel a lot for work and have to transport suits. What is the best way to keep them wrinkle free and fresh for meetings after traveling?

Mahalo!

Huy from Honolulu

WRINKLES ARE INEVITABLE when traveling, But are some packing tips that can MINIMIZE & PREVENT Wrinkling

HOW TO PACK A SUIT PROPERLY

1. Lay suit face down on a flat surface.

2. Fold left shoulder back.

3. Turn right shoulder inside out, then tuck left shoulder into the right.

4. Fold in half lengthwise and then fold horizontally.

5. Place folded jacket in center of outstretched trousers.

6. Fold trouser bottoms over jacket and repeat with top of trousers.

TIPS:

1. -CHOOSE FABRICS WISELY: Different fabrics are more prone to wrinkling than others—for instance, wool relaxes naturally, and a lot of the wrinkles fall out after hanging in the closet overnight, whereas linen creases if you so much as consider packing it.

2. -SOLID COLOR : Solid, dark fabrics will appear less wrinkled than lighter ones.

3. - NO TO GARMENT BAGS: Don't bother with a garment bag or suit carrier—they're the worst for air travel.

4. -PICK THE RIGHT SUIT CASE- Use, use a hard-sided suitcase and learn how to fold your suit to MINIMIZE the major wrinkles, then how to take care of it afterwards.

5. -HANG UP AND LET IT BREATHE : Most importantly: once you've reached your destination, hang your suit up right away to let it breathe.

6. -STEAMER: Pack A Travel Steamer

7. -SPRAY: Wrinkle Release Spray

8. -DRYER SHEETS: To keep added freshness to your clothes add with a dryer sheets in between your clothes when packing .



"Dear Panci" is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii's most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii's leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai'i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.



Websites: www.pancistyle.com

www.macys.com



Crystal Pancipanci wants to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808.

Email: dearpanci@khon2.com

