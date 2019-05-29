Dear Panci: Finding the Right Foundations For Your Lifestyle

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Celebrity Stylist and Living 808's Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci showed us secrets to picking the right foundations and her product picks.

In this latest edition of Dear Panci, Crystal answered a viewer question from Krystal from Hawaii Kai:

"Dear Panci,

Hi! I've been following you for awhile. I'm a friend of Alyssa. Love your style! Wondering what kind of foundation you use? Need to buy some with good coverage for a busy mom. I like what I have been using, but need more coverage for my melasma."

Crystal meets Krystal when she invites her on for an in-studio demo and shopping outing at Nordstrom to pick up the right color foundation.

Panci's Product Picks (Sponsored by Nordstrom):

a. RODAN & FIELDS RADIANT DEFENSE PERFECTING LIQUID WITH SPF 30 (DAILY FAVORITE)

i. Price $66.00

ii. Tinited: light weight & buildable (daily use)

iii. What it is: Protect and perfect with Radiant Defense™ Perfecting Liquid Broad Spectrum SPF 30. This lightweight, oil-free Glow Guard delivers a beautiful finish to your skincare routine and protects the glowing skin you've earned.

iv. Shop : wwww.panci.myrandf.com <http://www.panci.myrandf.com>

b. LAMER SOFT FLUID LONG WEAR FOUNDATION

i. (LUXURY BEAUTY BRAND)

ii. Price $120.00

iii. What it is: A weightless, luxurious foundation that seamlessly blends soft color, healing hydration and the brand's proprietary Miracle Broth™.

iv. What it does: This foundation leaves your pores refined and your imperfections virtually gone, while SPF and antioxidants help protect your newly flawless complexion. New color capsule technology helps color stay true, even in humidity.

v. How to use: Shake well. Smooth onto your face with a foundation brush and blend outward to your neck to achieve a perfected, flawless look. Layer as desired.



c. GIORGIO ARMANI LUMINOUS SILK FOUNDATION

i. (AWARD WINNING INDUSTRY FAVORITE)

ii. Price $64.00

iii. What it is: An award-winning, oil-free fluid foundation that captures the glow of perfect skin.

iv. Who it's for: It's suitable for anyone with any skin type who wants sheer-to-moderate buildable coverage.

v. What it does: This foundation uses exclusive Micro-fil™ technology to sculpt and brighten, improving texture and blurring imperfections, too. It's so weightless that it redefines foundation. Its hydrating fluid glides on seamlessly with a silky texture.

vi. How to use: Apply with a blender brush for a radiant, airbrushed finish

d. HOURGLASS <https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/hourglass?origin=productBrandLink> VANISH SEAMLESS FINISH STICK

e. (PANCI'S PERSONAL TRAVEL FAVORITE)

i. Price $46.00

ii. What it is: A revolutionary foundation stick with the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid and the weightlessness of a powder in a long-wearing waterproof formula for undetectable full coverage.

iii. Who it's for: All skin types.

iv. What it does: The unprecedented concentration of pigment in this foundation provides maximum coverage with minimal product, concealing all discoloration and imperfections for flawless skin with a seamless finish. The long-wearing, waterproof formula provides 12 hours of coverage and adjusts to your body temperature to effortlessly blend into the skin. It's formed in a unique triangular bullet for precision application along the contours of your face.



f. LOREAL PARIS INFALLIBLE PRO-MATTE FOUNDATION

(DRUG STORE BEAUTY FAVORITE)

i. Price $9.00-$12.99

ii. What it is: Up to 24hr matte without the flat. Air-light texture, Demi-matte finish

iii. Who it's for: All skin types.

iv. What it does: Achieve a matte finish that won't fall flat with this air-light, longwearing liquid formula. Lightweight and creamy, foundation goes on smooth with a demi-matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours-hiding imperfections for a smooth, clear complexion.

Crystal recommends application with these tried and true techniques:

a. Fingers

b. Foundation Brushes

c. Beauty Blender



Ask your beauty and fashion questions and Crystal might choose yours to answer on Living808.

Send your questions to: dearpanci@khon2.com

Website: http://www.pancistyle.com

IG: @PANCISTYLE

Hashtags: #PANCIStyle #StyledbyPANCI #DearPanci

"Dear Panci" is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living8808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.



Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii's most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii's leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.



With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai'i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

