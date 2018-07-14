Cherry Blossom Festival accepts applications for Queen Contestants

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Cherry Blossom Festival is held each year in Hawaii as a celebration of Japanese culture.

It starts in January and culminates in March, but for Queen Contestants, the experience begins much earlier. Right now, the festival is looking for local women who want to learn more about their heritage to be Queen Contestants.

"The most memorable experience for me was being able to go through this with so many strong, like-minded, independent women. It's not every day that you get to experience this type of thing, and to go through it with other people who are like you in so many ways, but so different from you as well, is really humbling and eye-opening to the possibilities that are out there," said 66th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Melanie Carrie.

Over the course of several months, including prior to the festival's official kick-off, Queen Contestants are exposed to various aspects of Japanese culture, from taiko and tea ceremony to bon dance and calligraphy, and receive valuable public speaking and professional training.

They also participate in various community service events and public appearances in malls across Oahu.

The contestant experience culminates in March 2019, when a Queen, First Princess, three Princesses, Miss Congeniality, and Miss Popularity are crowned at the annual Festival Ball.

"You're going to be challenged in a lot of ways that you never anticipated, both personally and professionally. But more than that, to come into this with an open heart and an open mind is what would make it an even better experience. No matter what the outcome, if you put everything you have into it, and you thoroughly enjoy yourself and learn as much as you can, it's going to be a winning experience for you regardless," said Carrie.

Applicants must have at least 50 percent Japanese ancestry, be between the ages of 19 and 28 years old, single, a United States citizen and Hawaii resident, and meet other requirements.

Applications must be postmarked by Aug. 10, 2018.

A completed registration form, documentation and a $30 application fee is required. Applications are available online at www.cbfhawaii.com.

For more information, email cbfsearch@hjjcc.com.