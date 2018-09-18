Celebrate International Country Music Day with Country 97.5

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Country music is one of the most popular types of music in in the world, and today fans everywhere are celebrating because it’s International Country Music Day!

Promotions Director Tia Spence at Country 97.5 believes the reason why country music is so popular is because of its ability to make people feel good.

“There are many reasons why country music is so special,” Spence said.

“However, it really comes down to country music not only tells a story, it remind you of home, and it really can help get you through life. Whether you are sad, happy, or angry there is always a song that expresses how you’re feeling.”

Country music as a whole, especially the country music artists themselves, have evolved over the years by integrating pop sounds and collaborating with artists from other musical genres.

“Artist [have begun] to change their musical arrangements, they started to dive in to collaborations with artists of other genres that make it a cross genre song…songs like Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s ‘Meant To Be,’” explained Alan Miya, Program Director at Country 97.5.

“Instead of really appealing to one demographic, I do believe they have now been able to reach most if not all demographics now.”

There are several places where Hawaii residents can celebrate country music:

But, no matter where you are, you can always listen to Country 97.5 in your car, on their free mobile app, and now on all Alexa devices.