Cardiac arrest survivor shares how an AED saved his life

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Having an automated external defibrillator, or AED nearby, can mean the difference between life and death.

Research from the American Heart Association found that survival from cardiac arrest doubles when a bystander steps in to apply an AED before emergency responders arrive.

Danny Tengan is a cardiac arrest survivor who experienced first-hand the life-saving effects of CPR and an AED.

On Feb. 28, 2017, he went into cardiac arrest during a game of pickle ball at Koko Head District Park.

"I collapsed on the floor and someone immediately started CPR and the park director went to get the AED and did the AED on me,” recalled Tengan.

“[It] saved my life. I believe in the AED, you can’t just do it with CPR, you need something to kick start your heart and that’s the AED.”

Using an AED on someone that had a cardiac arrest is simple and quick thanks to the detailed instructions that come with the AED, and they are becoming more accessible.

You can find them at the airport, harbor, lifeguard towers, police cars, most HECO trucks, every City and County office and park, some schools, banks, many hotels, condo associations, 24-hour fitness, and all YMCAs.

With the new law that passed, we will be seeing more AEDs in the community as every new building with 50 people or more will be required to have them.

