Calling all Ukulele Players

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 8th Annual International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show is just part of the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i, a two-day event taking place in Honolulu.

The contest takes place Saturday, February 9, 2019, featuring amateur ‘ukulele players from across the world competing for prizes from 10 a.m. – 1pm with a hula show to follow.

Aspiring ‘ukulele players age 3 and older can enter.

Entries are being accepted in four categories including: solo keiki ages 3 to 11 years old; solo ages 12 – 18; solo ages 19 and older, and group (more than two performers).

Six finalists from each division will be selected to compete at the live competition on February 9, 2019.

First place for each division will receive an ‘ukulele from Kanilea.

The top performer will receive a prize valued at $1,000.

Aspiring musicians can enter the contests by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii website.

It is $20 to enter online and entries are currently being accepted through Friday, November 30, 2018.

For more information on signing up and to download the entry form you can visit https://www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/.

For you the latest updates you can also follow ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i on Twitter, Facebook, and on Instagram.

