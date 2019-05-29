Calling all singers and Ukulele Players

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 50th State Fair is just around the corner and Hawaii Stars will be looking for the next big thing.

And aside from the traditional format of showcasing Hawaii performers, Hawaii Stars will have a Ukulele contest and a choral or choir singing contest.

With so many young and talented artists in the state, Hawaii Stars wants to showcase singers and young ukulele artists ages 6 thru 18, as well as choral and choir groups of all ages.

To find out more information and to enter the contest visit kumu.com or hawaiistars.com