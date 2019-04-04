Broadway Hit Allegiance at Manoa Valley Theatre

HONOLULU (KHON2) - "Allegiance" leading man and Broadway star Ethan Le Phong headlines the critically acclaimed musical opening to local audiences tonight at Manoa Valley Theatre.

The show is kicking off a limited 7 show run at MVT, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The production is inspired by the real life experiences of Star Trek actor George Takei.

It's the first Broadway musical to address what happened to Japanese Americans during World War II which often doesn't appear in history books.

The show centers on the fictionalized Kimura family, and the difficult life-changing decisions they had to make following Pearl Harbor attack.

An estimated 120,000 Japanese Americans were suddenly forced to leave their homes in Hawaii and on the mainland.

Their loyalty to America was questioned, there was national fear and uncertainty -- people wondering, "Where is your Allegiance?"

So we see the Kimuras make their way through this historical event with Hope, Love, Patriotism and power of human spirit.

Ehtan Le Phong plays Sammy Kimura and he performed a moving number live on Living808 called "What Makes a Man."

Composer Jay Kuo joined Phong on Living808 to talk about his inspiration for getting the music right for this important piece of American history, and how the different versions of the musical differ.

Allegiance is playing April 3-7 at Manoa Valley Theatre.

Website: https://manoavalleytheatre.com/

