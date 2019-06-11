Blue Note Hawaii presents Broadway Star Mary Gutzi

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An internationally known actress and singer, Mary Gutzi has performed on Broadway in shows such as "Les Miserable," "Cats," "Sunset Blvd" and "Ragtime." Her television work includes amongst others "Hawaii Five-0" and ABC's series "Last Resort." Her most current film work is in HBO's "Paterno" starring Al Pacino.

Mary Gutzi will grace the Blue Note Hawaii on June 12 at 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

For more information visit bluenotehawaii.com

