HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Mission of the Autism Society of Hawaii is to improve the Lives of Those Affected by Autism and Their Families.

This is the annual walk to raise money for the programs that provide for families.

It will be at Ala Moana Beach Parks Magic Island.

Registration begins at 7am with the walk at 8am and the resource fair after the walk.

There will be live entertainment, Games, Bounce houses and a wealth of information about Autism, and what services are available.

Early registration for adults is $25 and for kids it is $15, After April 4th the registration fee is $35 for adults and $25 for children.



The link to sign up is http://www.firstgiving.com/AutismSocietyHawaii/HELE-For-Autism-and-Resource-Fair-2019

The earlier you sign up the better chance you have of getting all of the goodies, like the shirt and bag, which went quick last year due to an overwhelming response.



There are other programs that President of the Board Dennis Maher spoke of,

“We have our winter ball, which is like a prom for those who have Autism.

Sensory friendly Films, where we turn the lights up a little and the sound down a little and allow the individuals to be themselves, make noise, stim(Self stimulation, like flapping hands or rocking)or wander about without concerns of someone complaining.



We also partner with Surfers healing, where we take the kids out surfing as it seems to have a calming effect on the kids. Also we recently had a sensory friendly, Honolulu City lights Christmas trolley ride and Honolulu Hale private viewing that was coordinated with the Mayor’s office and Santa came for that.

We also did events with HPD, where we had Keiki ID’s made because children with Autism can get lost and may not be able to communicate well who they are or where they live, or may even be what we call Elopers (children who run away) and also for the Police to get insight into Autism so they can better be prepared for an interaction with an individual on the spectrum

“Delta Look I’m flying” takes the individuals through the process of Security check points, waiting to board, boarding, sitting, etc.

This can be a challenge for families with young children who may have sensory issues due to the noise, the traffic, the waiting, having to site for several hours, etc.. Some may never travel for fear of a meltdown. This helps them go through the process.”

For more information visit, https://www.Autismsocietyofhawaii.org

