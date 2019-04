HONOLULU (KHON2) - Local writer/director Christopher Makoto Yogi’s hit indie film, AUGUST AT AKIKO’s, has received theatrical release at Consolidated Theatres Kahala, with opening night film on April 5th (will screen until April 11th).

Also on the evening of April 3rd Yogi will be the featured guest at Pau Hana Film Talk from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Hawaii State Art Museum (HiSAM). It is FREE and open to the public.

https://www.augustatakikos.com/