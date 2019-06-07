Artist of the Year Nominee Jasmin Nicole

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Musician Jasmin Nicole has been nominated for Artist of the year for the 2019 Island Music Awards.



"I was very surprised and caught off guard with the nomination. All of the other females nominated are artist I've grown up listening to and I think that is an accomplishment in itself."

Jasmin said that she has always been a fan of Eli Mac and has even been told she sounds a lot like her which she takes as a huge compliment.

Her single "Viral" was released in early 2019 and now Jasmin has a new single coming out on June 20th entitled "Local Boy" describing the typical local boy in her eyes.

You can check out Jasmin on social media @jasminnicole84 on Instagram and Jasmin Nicole on FaceBook.

