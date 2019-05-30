ARTafterDark Goes Glam for Red Carpet Event May 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Museum of Art is rolling out the red carpet for its popular ARTafterDark event for May.

Red Carpet, Endless Space, will bring the arts and glam for the galleries' event on On Friday, May 31st from 6-9pm.

The event will feature talented entertainers including harpist Michelle Rose Tucker, DJs Matt Barbieri and Ramyt.

It will also be a real "red carpet" experience with a step-and-repeat for arrival photos, a champagne bar from Free Spirits Mobile Bartending, a bubble performer from Iona Contemporary Dance Theatre, and Tom Ford makeup artists manning glam stations.

This event is inspired by the patterns and fabrics used in the new textile exhibition called "Constellation- drawing in space" by Marian Bijlenga, which will be on display through August 4th.

Bijlenga uses innovative materials to create drawn lines and she is known for her unique way of transforming fibers, cloth, and textiles into floating images and patterns that suspend away from the wall, playing with negative and positive space.

Honolulu Museum of Art is the state's leading arts institution and cultural hub for visual and performing arts.

It boasts an impressive collection of masterpieces by renowned artists such as Monet and Gauguin, and the third largest collection of Japanese ukyo-e prints in the country.

The museum's Doris Duke Theatre screens independent, documentary, and international films.

The museum also offers community arts programming at the Art School.

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org

