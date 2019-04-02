Art of Cooking with Amy Pottinger: Edamame Noodle Salad

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Spring and seasonal local ingredients inspire a tasty spin on salads by Food Network star Amy Pottinger, the culinary mastermind and caterer behind a blog called “Caviar and Crayons.”

In our new edition of the Art of Cooking, Amy showed Tannya how to make an Edamame Noodle Salad and Thai style dressing using some items she grew in her own garden as well as colorful local products.

Here is Amy’s recipe:

Edamame Noodle Salad

For the Dressing:

(makes 4 ½ cups )

6 cloves of garlic

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup honey

1 cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup peanut butter

2 tbsp sriracha

½ cup olive oil

1 bushel cilantro

1 thumb of ginger

1. Combine all ingredients except for the cilantro in a powerful blender (Vitamix preferable) and blend until a smooth, homogenous mixture.

2. Add the cilantro and pulse on a lower setting until the dressing is filled with cilantro flakes.

3. Store excess in a lidded container in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.

For the Salad:

8-10 oz edamame noodles (can use rice or soba noodles if desired)

½ cup julienned carrots

1 English or Japanese cucumber, julienned

1 Daikon radish, julienned

½ of a shredded purple cabbage

1 bushel watercress, leaves removed from stems

1 package sprouts

1 cup peanuts

1. Generously dress cooked noodles with peanut sauce.

2. Combine all of the vegetables and the peanuts together, toss them in the dressing as well.

3. Add the vegetable mixture to the top of the noodles.

4. Serve and eat.

Website: https://www.caviarandcrayons.com