Arcadia At Home Benefits

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Arcadia at Home is offering seniors who want the comfort of living at home an opportunity to access the care and services available to Arcadia residents.

Marian Okada, Arcadia At Home member, joined Living808 to talk about her plans to enjoy retirement years without having to worry about who was going to take care of her when she gets older or if something happens to her health.

"The At Home program guarantees me not only access to a skilled nursing bed at Arcadia in case I ever need it, but also the guaranteed lifetime care" says Okada.

Okada is 64 years old and explained that Arcadia At Home fits into her lifestyle "because currently I'm very independent and love living in my own condo. However, in 3- 5 years my plan is to move into Arcadia. I see At Home as a transition program that allows me to stay at home but I'm still covered if I need access to healthcare. If something should happen to me, the At Home Program takes the guess work of where I will be going after a hospital stay. As a planner, knowing where, how and who will be taking care of me is very important. When a stressful situation happens, I don't want be caught off guard without a plan."

Other benefits include in home housekeeping and IT services.

Okada also enjoys coming into Arcadia 3-4 times a week to participate in group classes like Aqua & Fit, fukiya and yoga which are free to her.

She sometimes has a meal in the main dining room with friends and she's able to use all the services and programs that an Arcadia resident has access to.



"I feel this membership program is good for those who want to stay in their home forever or want to eventually move into Arcadia" adds Okada. "It puts you in the driver seat giving you the flexibility to stay at home or eventually move into Arcadia thereby providing you with the most options of how you want to live the rest of your life."

Website: arcadia.org/AtHome

