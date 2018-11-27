Angels by the Sea opens Holiday Boutique at Royal Hawaiian

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Angels by the Sea Hawaii is a local fashion brand established in 2010 sharing Hawaiian resort wear, now in two locations in Waikiki, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Angels by the Sea Hawaii offers original, locally designed products from all over the Hawaiian Islands.

Owner Nina Thai designs all the original handmade dresses, handmade Hawaiian jewelry and island-style home decor.

She also personally selects bath and body products and Hawaiian gourmet items.

The company will be operating a limited-time only holiday boutique at Royal Hawaiian Resort Waikiki for the winter season.

They offer 10% Off Kamaaina discount in all three locations, so shoppers are reminded to bring their local ID.

Website: https://angelsbytheseahawaii.com

