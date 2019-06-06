Amy Winehouse Tribute Preview

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The songs of Amy Winehouse will be brought to life for two tribute shows June 6th at Blue Note Hawaii by some of Honolulu's best vocalists and a 10-piece band.

The third Annual Amy Winehouse Tribute features vocals by Mindy Smokestack, Lina, Keilana, JRoQ and Izik.

They did a preview performance on Living808.

"It's an honor to be able to bring this beautiful music to life to celebrate the timeless Amy Winehouse" says Smokestack, who was inspired to create the tribute show. "Amy Winehouse is one of the greatest lyricist of all time. Her music left an impression on the hearts of many people. It is something so special and personal that deserves to be celebrated and appreciated."

The band includes top musicians such as:

-Mark Tanouye on bass

-Gilbert Batangan on guitar

- Ethan Capone on Keys

-DeShannon Higa on trumpet

-Travis Oh on Trombone

There are two shows at Blue Note Waikiki on Thursday June 6th: 6:30pm & 9:00pm.

Website: bluenotehawaii.com