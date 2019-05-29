Amy Hanaialii releases new CD

HONOLULU (KHON2) - 5 time grammy nominee and 18 time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Amy Hanaialii came on the show to promote her latest CD "Kawai'anui".

This album is different from anything she's every released, telling the story of her ancestor.

The new CD drops May 31st on all digital platforms with featured entertainer Josh Tatofi.

Amy has been busy promoting the new album and performed songs for a live audience for the first time at Living808s Haina: Music of Maui concert at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Koolina last week.

That special airs on June 24th on KHON at 9:30pm.



Visit www.amyhawaii.com for more information and where she will be performing next.