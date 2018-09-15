Aloha Medical Mission volunteers prepare for Nepal journey

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Aloha Medical Mission, a secular, nonprofit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization based in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, provides free health care to underserved people in the Pacific, Asia, and Hawai‘i.

It was founded in 1983 by Drs. Ramon Sy and Ernesto Espaldon under its parent organization, the Philippine Medical Association.

That first year, a team of physicians and nurses traveled to a small Philippines town and performed free cleft-lip surgery on children whose families were too poor to afford the operation.

Since then, the scope of surgeries has expanded to include other surgical specialties and dentistry.

Medical services were added to the missions, which grew in number and country diversity. In the past two years, missions have been sent to Burma (Myanmar), Laos, Nepal, and the Philippines.

Currently they are preparing for a mission to Dhankuta, Nepal.

They are holding a fundraiser this weekend to help fund medical services.

All proceeds go directly to medical supplies. Volunteer nurses and doctors pay their own way to Nepal.

FUNDRAISER EVENT INFORMATION

Sunday, Sept, 16th

3pm-9pm

Honolulu Beer Works in Kakaako.

Website: alohamedicalmission.org