Island Slipper: White Flower Collection

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kick back in comfort and style!

Kick-off your shoes and get into your slippahs.

Island Slipper's "White Flower" collection is beautiful.

These flowers are blooming and ready to be shown off with the white iridescent flower that is perfect for a wedding or a walk on the beach.

You can feel a bit more glamorous on this Aloha Friday.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center...

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you're in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2-nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/

