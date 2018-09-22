Aloha Friday

Island Slipper: Tapa Collection

HONOLULU (KHON2) - This week’s featured slippers are from Island Slipper’s Tapa Collection.

The tapa print fabric is inspired by Hawaiian kapa.

These slippers are lined with ultra-suede for comfort.

They have a 2-inch wedge and premium leather insole.

It’s a style that both young and old love.

You can check out these slippers on the third floor of Ala Moana in the Ewa wing.

If you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the second floor.
 

