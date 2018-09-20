HONOLULU (KHON2) - It’s that time again for the 65th Annual Healthy Baby Contest sponsored by the Honolulu Chinese.

It’s an island tradition that started back in 1953 and since then multiple generations of families have been entering this fun event.

The contest is free and open to all babies ages 1 to 2 ½ years old. Contestants are judged on physical appearance, personality, and healthiness.

The purpose of this event is to give local families a fun way to come together and celebrate their children, while promoting the importance of healthy childhood development.

Top winners receive gift certificates and great grand prizes, but all contest participants will walk away with a goodie bag.

The finals are being held this Saturday, September 22 at Pearlridge Uptown Center Court from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

To learn how you can enter you baby for next year’s contest visit https://hawaiihealthybabycontest.com.

