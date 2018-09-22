HONOLULU (KHON2) - Since the 18th century, October has been the designated month to dress in a lederhosen and drink beer for residents of Munich, thanks to a festival called Oktoberfest.

The annual beer festival is also celebrated in other parts of the world and has even made its way to the islands.

The 5th Annual Honolulu Oktoberfest is happening this Saturday, September 22 at the Bishop Museum.

It’s a fun event featuring live music, German food, lawn games and plenty of Oktoberfest beers from around the world, including Spaten, Goose Island and Blue Point.

Featured food vendors include Bao Tao’n, Blue Teppanyaki Truck, Hawaiian Honey Cones, Oahu Intertribal Council, Hawaiian Fresh Farms, JamRock Café, Ulus Lemonade and Pitch Sports Bar.

If you can’t make it this Saturday, head on over the Kapolei Commons on Saturday, October 6th for a second Oktoberfest celebration.

To purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.com.

Event Details

5th Annual Honolulu Oktoberfest 2018

Bishop Museum

Saturday, September 22

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

21 and over

Kapolei Oktoberfest 2018

Kapolei Commons

Saturday, October 6, 2018

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

21 and over

