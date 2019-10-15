Zippy’s Turkey Packages Offer Families a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

It’s never too late to start thinking of Thanksgiving, and Zippy’s Restaurants want you to know they are an option for a really good meal.

A Whole Turkey Package comes with a whole turkey (10-12 lbs, cooked weight), stuffing, real mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, cranberry and pineapple relish and King’s Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls. The turkey is fully-cooked and refrigerated, so it only requires reheating.

Zippy’s also offers a half-turkey package which is perfect for couples, seniors or small gatherings. You can also add on a pumpkin or custard pie or maki sushi roll at a discounted price.

Order online now till November 22nd and you can save $15 on a whole turkey package.

Website: http://zippys.com