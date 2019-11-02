Zippy’s Turkey Package Makes Thanksgiving Tasty & Easy

Honolulu (KHON2)- Zippy’s is making Thanksgiving hassle-free with a package including a juicy Butterball turkey and all the trimmings.

Zippy’s Turkey Package comes with a whole juicy Butterball turkey (10-12 lbs cooked weight), and serves 8-10 people, with traditional stuffing, poultry gravy made with real drippings, housemade cranberry pineapple relish, real mashed potatoes, and Kings Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls.

Trevor Luke, Director of Culinary Operations, invited us for an early look at the popular Turkey package and other extras you can pick up such as a pumpkin pie or maki rolls at a special price when ordering a Turkey Package.

You can also order a half turkey package that includes a half turkey.

“We actually cut the turkey in half,” says Luke. “The leftovers are great because you can be creative with fun leftover recipes.”

Zippy’s Turkey package is convenient with a drive thru pick up at 12 locations, as well as the convenience of having an entire Tukey with all the sides already prepared.

“Time is money and the Zippy’s Turkey package will save you time and effort,” adds Luke. “You get to spend more time with family & friends and not in the kitchen! You can now enjoy the football game with your guests! And of course, assurance – you are assured a great Thanksgiving meal!”

Order online NOW at zippys.com thru Nov. 22nd and SAVE $15 on a whole turkey package!

Living808 is also teaming up with Zippy’s for a giveaway for a chance to win a $200 Zippy’s Gift Card.

Or, use it to enjoy your local favorites like their famous Zippy’s Chili, Portuguese Bean Soup, Korean Fried Chicken or Napples.

Website: http://zippys.com