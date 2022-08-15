Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program.

The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.

“All you have to do is sign up in the Zippy’s app and start earning 10 Zipcoins for every dollar you spend. The more Zipcoins you save the more free Zippy’s you earn. You can redeem for Zippy’s favorites: a coffee or soft drinks, Apple Napples, mini Fried Chicken plates, and even regular sized Korean Fried Chicken plates,” says Jessica Yamamoto, Manager, Communications and Social Media of Zippy’s.

For more information on how to sign up, how to earn “Zipcoins” and how to redeem rewards, customers can log onto the official Zippy’s website.

Zipster Rewards Program:

Zippys.com/rewards or any of our locations to get started.