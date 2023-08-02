Pets are undoubtedly beloved members of our families, but the inevitable challenge of dealing with pet-related carpet odors has troubled many homeowners. Scott Arkon, a Zerorez cleaning expert, has a unique solution that allows pet owners to maintain a fresh and clean-smelling home without compromising on their furry companions. He joined Living808 to share how Zerorez can help!

Scott proudly emphasizes that among all the cleaning services Zerorez offers, their most remarkable achievement lies in effectively removing pet urine from carpets and the underlying padding. Unlike other cleaners that rely on harsh chemicals and overpowering deodorizers to mask odors temporarily, Zerorez’s approach revolves around eliminating the source of the problem.

The key distinction lies in how Zerorez treats the affected areas. While traditional spotters only address the top layer of fibers, leaving the urine beneath untouched, Zerorez’s innovative process ensures complete removal of the urine from both the carpet and padding. This process even extends to old pet accidents that may have seeped under the carpet over time, leaving no room for lingering odors. Scott explained how Zerorez’s method employs water to flush out the urine thoroughly, eliminating any traces that might lead to unpleasant smells. By eradicating the source rather than just masking it, Zerorez achieves long-lasting freshness and cleanliness in the home, even for pet owners facing persistent odor issues.

For pet owners looking to take advantage of this remarkable solution, Zerorez is running a limited time offer during August. Using the promo code “PET50” this month entitles customers to an attractive $50 discount on any pet treatments needed. This is an excellent opportunity for homeowners to experience the transformative effects of Zerorez’s cleaning process and bid farewell to stubborn pet odors.

To avail of this special offer and create a fresh, clean environment for their homes, customers can reach out to Zerorez through their website, zerorezhawaii.com, or call (808) 699-7232 for more details. Certain minimums may apply, so homeowners are encouraged to inquire about the specifics when scheduling their appointments.