It is the season of giving and Zerorez is making it easy to give back to the Hawaii Foodbank! Scott Arkon, cleaning expert at Zerorez, joined Living808 with the details on the partnership and how you can help.

Scott explains, “Historically, Zerorez locations nationwide collaborate with local food banks to collect and donate food to those in need. Here on Oahu, we’ve joined forces with the Hawaii Food Bank and their Feed Our Ohana Today mission.”

During the interview, Scott elaborates on how individuals can contribute to this cause while also enjoying the benefits of Zerorez’s services. “It’s super easy – if you need your carpets cleaned, great! Have Zerorez clean your carpets this month, and we’re going to clean one room in your home for free. All you need to do is fill one of our bags with food for the food bank at the time of cleaning, and we’ll drop it off to them each week.”

Scott shared that it’s a win-win because customers can get a room cleaned for free, those in need are assisted locally, and the employees stay busy during the holidays.

For those looking to contribute to the cause and have their carpets cleaned, Scott encourages them to call Zerorez and use the promo code “FOODBANK” when booking their cleaning. The offer includes a free room of carpet cleaning with a donation to the Hawaii Food Bank, and minimums apply.

Get a Free Room of Carpet Cleaned with Your Donation to Hawaii Food Bank This Month Only!

Use promocode: FOODBANK

Minimums apply*

For further details, contact Zerorez at (808) 699-7232 or visit zerorezhawaii.com.