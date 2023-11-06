Honolulu (KHON2) – With its unique and top-rated technology Zerorez has been announced as the number one carpet cleaner in the nation.

Zerorez uses its ZrWater formula, a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet.

“The carpet and rug institute lab tests cleaners to see who removes the most amount of dirt and soil from carpets. Zerorez holds their platinum rating which is their highest level of certification,” says Scott Arkon, Zerorez Hawaii.

According to Arkon, the Zr Water uses a unique cleaning solution that is heated, alkalinized, and ionized. Zr Water is designed to rinse dirt, oils, and grime from your carpet without leaving behind any residue.

